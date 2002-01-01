Station Spotlight Charlotte Bouzigard

Marketing & Sales Throughout my entire career – I’ve always been involved in: marketing, advertising, media, branding, broadcasting and promotions. I’ve been so blessed to work for several major companies such as: The New Orleans Hornets NBA team, the FOX News affiliate in New Orleans, AT&T Wireless, Comcast Cable and most recently – I was with a media ministry whereby we had a website similar to a “Christian youtube.” I’m so thankful that the Lord has now opened the door for me at Power 88 and Goforth Media. By being a part of the Goforth Media team – I have the awesome opportunity to assist businesses with their marketing/promotional strategies - while simultaneously spreading the Gospel of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through amazing music and daily inspirational features. A favorite scripture of mine is, “The Knowledge and Glory of the Lord will cover the earth as the waters cover the sea.” Habakkuk 2:14 And at Goforth Media – we are certainly doing just that – making it possible for our listeners to personally know about the saving knowledge and glory of our Lord. Charlotte